PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.6% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 206.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $160.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713.30. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,210.64. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.