PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.6% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 206.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Airbnb Price Performance
ABNB stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $160.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.
- Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is rolling its “Reserve Now, Pay Later” feature global, letting guests secure stays without immediate payment — a move likely to boost conversion, bookings and customer flexibility across markets. Airbnb expands its “Reserve Now, Pay Later” globally
- Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing AI into product and hiring (including ex-Meta talent), which investors view as a lever to improve search, personalization and monetization — a potential re-rate driver for growth and valuation. Airbnb’s AI Travel Pivot And Meta Hire Reshape Growth And Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is offering incentives (up to $750) to attract first‑time hosts in FIFA World Cup cities, a supply-side push that should help meet event demand and limit price spikes. Airbnb offers $750 to pull in first-time hosts in FIFA World Cup cities
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is largely constructive — several buy/screen pieces and earnings-following revisions have supported momentum and helped lift the stock after recent results. What’s Going On With Airbnb Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent reports shows 0 shares and NaN increases — this appears to be a data or reporting glitch and is not a reliable signal of rising bearish bets. (Monitor for corrected filings.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation comparisons and sector screens (e.g., Zacks piece comparing Carnival and Airbnb) provide context but don’t change company fundamentals — useful for investors evaluating relative value, not a direct catalyst. CCL vs. ABNB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Insider Transactions at Airbnb
In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713.30. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,210.64. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Airbnb Profile
Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.
Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.
