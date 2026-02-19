Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,122,436 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.87% of HP worth $3,530,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 2,346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 72.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.