Portage Biotech (ATON) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report) is one of 456 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Portage Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A Portage Biotech Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 1 0 0 0 1.00 Portage Biotech Competitors 4895 9964 15988 376 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portage Biotech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 64.92%. Given Portage Biotech’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech’s rivals have a beta of 5.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portage Biotech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A -$6.77 million -0.06 Portage Biotech Competitors $432.12 million -$67.78 million -10.57

Portage Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Portage Biotech rivals beat Portage Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company’s product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

