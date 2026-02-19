Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,002,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.73% of Leidos worth $2,834,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 2,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.18 and its 200 day moving average is $186.57.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.27.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,500.75. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

