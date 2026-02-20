Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $63.01, with a volume of 2340819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Positive Sentiment: Company proposed a large shareholder‑return package (including a $1.0B buyback authorization plus a $0.44/share special dividend and a $0.44/share recurring dividend) and issued upbeat 2026 guidance (revenue +4–6%, adjusted EBITDA +8–11%), which is the main driver of the rally. QuiverQuant Coverage

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat estimates — Amrize reported $0.62 EPS vs. $0.59 consensus — supporting the view that margin/cash generation remain healthy despite the revenue miss. Earnings Call Transcript

Positive Sentiment: Closed acquisition of PB Materials, adding 26 operational sites and long‑life aggregates reserves in high‑growth West Texas — a strategic bolt‑on that supports longer‑term revenue and margin expansion in aggregates. Business Wire Release

Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and lower leverage (year‑end net leverage ~1.1x) underpin the buyback/dividend capacity and reduce financing risk. Coverage summarizing cash flow metrics helped lift sentiment. Yahoo Coverage

Positive Sentiment: Filed FY2025 Form 10‑K showing $11.8B in revenue, reinforcing scale and transparency around results. TipRanks Announcement

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: heavy call buying (7,253 calls, ~768% above average) indicates speculative/hedged bullish positioning ahead of/after the print. No link provided

Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada nudged its price target to $61 and kept a "sector perform" rating — a modest PT increase but still implies limited upside vs. current levels. Benzinga Note

Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies published a hold; analyst coverage remains mixed with a range of buy/overweight ratings from other firms — consensus still clustered near a ~$60 median target. Globe and Mail

Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed expectations and was essentially flat year‑over‑year (Q4 revenue down ~0.4% y/y), which partly explains why some analysts remain cautious despite the stronger guidance and shareholder returns. Earnings Highlights

AMRZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Amrize in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,333,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $622,085,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,404,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.73.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

