Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.12. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.9590, with a volume of 961,870 shares changing hands.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

More Ferroglobe News

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed topline and EPS upside vs. estimates — management framed the quarter as navigating market challenges while delivering better-than-expected revenue and EPS. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with …

Q4 results showed topline and EPS upside vs. estimates — management framed the quarter as navigating market challenges while delivering better-than-expected revenue and EPS. Positive Sentiment: Board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.015/share (up from $0.01), implying a ~1.2% yield and signaling confidence in cash flow. (Record/ex-dividend dates announced.)

Board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.015/share (up from $0.01), implying a ~1.2% yield and signaling confidence in cash flow. (Record/ex-dividend dates announced.) Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~3,346 call contracts in one day (about a 194% jump vs. average), indicating some short-term bullish positioning by options traders.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~3,346 call contracts in one day (about a 194% jump vs. average), indicating some short-term bullish positioning by options traders. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for detail review if you want management commentary on volumes, pricing and cost trends. Ferroglobe (GSM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript is available for detail review if you want management commentary on volumes, pricing and cost trends. Neutral Sentiment: Additional Q4 materials (presentation and Seeking Alpha transcript) were posted for investors who want line-item detail and management Q&A. Ferroglobe PLC 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Additional Q4 materials (presentation and Seeking Alpha transcript) were posted for investors who want line-item detail and management Q&A. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears to be erroneous/zero in the recent filing (increase shown as NaN); no clear short-covering or squeeze signal can be inferred from that data point.

Reported short-interest data appears to be erroneous/zero in the recent filing (increase shown as NaN); no clear short-covering or squeeze signal can be inferred from that data point. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains weak: the company still posts negative net margins and negative ROE, which limits upside unless commodity prices or operational leverage improve materially.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferroglobe this week:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSM. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ferroglobe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,811,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 1,288,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $933.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading producer of specialty metals and alloys, serving a diverse range of industrial customers worldwide. The company’s core operations focus on the manufacture of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, manganese-based alloys and rare earth alloys, which are essential inputs for the aluminum, steel, chemical and electronics industries. Ferroglobe’s product portfolio includes high-purity silicon, ferrosilicon, silicon manganese, manganese alloys and various recarburizers used to enhance metal strength, durability and conductivity.

With production facilities located across North America, Europe, South America and Africa, Ferroglobe maintains a global footprint that allows it to supply customers on multiple continents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.