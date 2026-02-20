Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $20.33. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $18.0210, with a volume of 2,074,976 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and record year — Revenue of $324.9M came in above consensus and was up ~27.8% year-over-year, underpinning investor optimism about top-line momentum. Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and …
- Positive Sentiment: Aggressive 2026 guidance — Management outlined a 21%–26% revenue growth target and emphasized a “casino‑first” strategy to accelerate user expansion, which supports forward growth expectations. Rush Street Interactive outlines 21%-26% revenue growth target for 2026 as casino-first strategy accelerates user expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Citizens Jmp upgraded RSI from Market Perform to Outperform and set a $24 price target, giving the stock visible upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction coverage & commentary — Multiple outlets and research summaries explain the stock rally as a combination of the revenue beat, upbeat guidance and positive commentary from the earnings call. (Useful for context, less directly news-driving.) Why Rush Street Interactive, Inc.’s (RSI) Stock Is Up 8.91%
- Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss — Reported EPS of $0.08 missed consensus (~$0.10), which highlights margin pressure despite revenue strength and could limit enthusiasm if margins don’t improve. Rush Street Interactive’s (NYSE:RSI) Q4 CY2025: Beats on revenue
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Coverage flagged the CEO’s largest-ever RSI share sale, which can raise governance/insider-confidence questions and may cap the rally. CEO’s Largest RSI Share Sale Puts Focus On Earnings And Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed — Some outlets highlight analyst conflict on consumer cyclical exposure and valuation, underscoring that sentiment could swing with future execution. Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Cyclical Names: Rush Street Interactive (RSI) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 398,089 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,341,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 825,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.54.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.
The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.
