Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $20.33. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $18.0210, with a volume of 2,074,976 shares trading hands.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Insiders Place Their Bets

Key Headlines Impacting Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,052,477.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 663,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,245.42. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $4,156,457.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,529.88. The trade was a 26.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,166,535 shares of company stock worth $21,201,337. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 398,089 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,341,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 825,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.