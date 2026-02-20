Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 2,874,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 1,027,020 shares.The stock last traded at $50.7820 and had previously closed at $52.56.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.81%.
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.
As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.
