Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 2,874,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 1,027,020 shares.The stock last traded at $50.7820 and had previously closed at $52.56.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 465.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.81%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

