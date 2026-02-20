Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $26.3450, with a volume of 103933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.
The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
Constellium News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Constellium this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company Q4 & full‑year results beat expectations: Q4 revenue of $2.2B (+28% y/y), Q4 net income of $113M (vs. loss a year ago), adjusted EBITDA of $280M and full‑year adjusted EBITDA of $846M. Management also delivered 2026 guidance (Adj. EBITDA $780–820M; FCF >$200M) and a Vision 2028 plan. These results explain investor buying and support a higher valuation. Constellium Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Provides Full Year 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades followed the print: Wells Fargo raised its target from $25 to $29 and reiterated an “overweight” rating. JPMorgan also boosted its target from $26 to $29 and has an “overweight” call — both imply roughly ~12% upside to recent levels, helping buying momentum. Analyst Price Target Raises (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and cash generation: full‑year 2025 free cash flow of $178M, $115M of buybacks in 2025 (8.9M shares), plus Q4 repurchases. Strong FCF and active buybacks support EPS upside and investor confidence. GlobeNewswire Release
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction / coverage: multiple outlets highlighted the beat and the stock hit a multi‑year/decade high on the strength of the print, which can attract momentum investors and raise attention from institutional buyers. InsiderMonkey: Hits New Decade‑High
- Neutral Sentiment: Calls/transcripts and presentation available — useful for drilling into management commentary on end‑market trends, metal price lag effects and segment dynamics. Analysts and investors will parse these for cadence and risk. MSN Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term headwinds flagged: management noted aerospace destocking, weaker European automotive demand and that 2026 guidance (Adj. EBITDA $780–820M) is below 2025 adjusted EBITDA — suggesting potential normalization or slowdown after 2025’s strong print. Investors may re‑rate expectations if end‑market weakness persists. QuiverQuant Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Leverage and segment pressure: net debt and leverage (~2.5x at year‑end) remain material; Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I) showed flat/full‑year decline in adjusted EBITDA, a structural area of weakness that could pressure margins if volumes don’t recover. GlobeNewswire Release
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellium by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Constellium by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 671,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Constellium
Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.
Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.
