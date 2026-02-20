Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $26.3450, with a volume of 103933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Constellium News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellium this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellium by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Constellium by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 671,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

