TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.6420, with a volume of 769825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

More TechnipFMC News

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — TechnipFMC reported $0.70 EPS vs. the Zacks/Street estimate of $0.51, up from $0.54 a year ago, signaling margin improvement and solid profitability. FTI Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

Q4 EPS beat consensus — TechnipFMC reported $0.70 EPS vs. the Zacks/Street estimate of $0.51, up from $0.54 a year ago, signaling margin improvement and solid profitability. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance — management provided a revenue range (~$10.4B–$10.9B) and signaled upside to the prior outlook, which supports forward growth expectations. Guidance Raise Article

Company raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance — management provided a revenue range (~$10.4B–$10.9B) and signaled upside to the prior outlook, which supports forward growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest from buyback/offshore momentum — recent coverage highlights institutional focus on share buybacks and improving offshore activity, which could support multiple expansion. Buyback & Offshore Momentum

Investor interest from buyback/offshore momentum — recent coverage highlights institutional focus on share buybacks and improving offshore activity, which could support multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — the board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05/share (annualized yield ~0.3%); modest but signals shareholder return discipline.

Dividend declared — the board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05/share (annualized yield ~0.3%); modest but signals shareholder return discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and materials available — the company posted the press release, slide deck and hosted a conference call (recording/slides available). Useful for analysts updating models. Earnings Materials

Full disclosure and materials available — the company posted the press release, slide deck and hosted a conference call (recording/slides available). Useful for analysts updating models. Negative Sentiment: Revenue narrowly missed consensus — quarterly revenue was $2.52B vs. the ~$2.54B consensus, which may temper enthusiasm about near‑term top‑line momentum. Q4 Metrics vs Estimates

Revenue narrowly missed consensus — quarterly revenue was $2.52B vs. the ~$2.54B consensus, which may temper enthusiasm about near‑term top‑line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Shares trading lower on mixed read — despite the EPS beat and guidance, higher-than-average volume and the revenue miss have put near‑term pressure on the stock.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.