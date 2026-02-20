Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $34.29. Element Solutions shares last traded at $34.1450, with a volume of 2,036,800 shares traded.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.40 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Trending Headlines about Element Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Element Solutions this week:

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,653.80. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,119,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,069,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,660,000 after buying an additional 2,146,512 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Element Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 53,819 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.