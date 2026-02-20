Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.0070, with a volume of 30862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.
The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $103.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.80 million.
Tactile Systems Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tactile Systems Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat — management reported $0.46 EPS and $103.6M revenue, topping Street estimates and driving an initial rally. Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Is Up 19.7% After Strong Q4, 2026 Outlook And LymphaTech Deal
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance lifted — company expects roughly 8%–11% top-line growth as it expands integrated lymphedema solutions, a clear growth signal for investors. Tactile Medical expects 8%-11% revenue growth in 2026 while expanding integrated lymphedema solutions
- Positive Sentiment: LymphaTech deal announced — the partnership/transaction to broaden integrated offerings was cited as a catalyst for upside and helped drive the headline move. Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Is Up 19.7% After Strong Q4, 2026 Outlook And LymphaTech Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals supportive — the stock recently cleared both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling short-term bullish momentum that likely attracted technical buyers. Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color/transcripts available — see management commentary on sales cadence, margin assumptions and integration plans for LymphaTech for more detail. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and heavy volume pressured shares later — trading volume spiked well above average, and some of the intraday gains were given back as investors reduced positions after the run-up (also note a forward P/E in the mid-30s, which leaves valuation sensitive to execution risk).
Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology
In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $148,260.15. Following the sale, the vice president owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,768.85. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 302.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 14.5%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of home-use pneumatic compression therapy systems for the treatment of lymphedema and other chronic edema-related conditions. Using proprietary software and patented pump technologies, the company’s platforms are designed to improve patient outcomes through sequential pressure treatment that promotes fluid mobilization and enhanced lymphatic function.
At the core of Tactile Systems’ product portfolio is the Flexitouch® system, a programmable pneumatic pump and garment system approved for home use, and the Aria® device, which features an intuitive touchscreen interface and advanced garment design.
