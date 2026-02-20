Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $246.34, but opened at $266.00. Insulet shares last traded at $260.6720, with a volume of 732,680 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Insulet reported $1.55 EPS vs. ~$1.48 consensus and revenue of $783.8M (up ~31% year/year), with margin expansion and record Omnipod growth, which underpinned the strong post‑earnings move.

Positive Sentiment: Management gave an upbeat outlook for FY‑2026 (revenue commentary in multiple releases) and expanded the share repurchase program — both support longer‑term upside and were positive catalysts immediately after the print.

Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side analysts reaffirmed bullish views — BTIG reiterated a Buy with a $380 target and other firms (William Blair/TipRanks coverage) continue to highlight long‑term growth, supporting buy interest into weakness.

Neutral Sentiment: Widespread coverage and analysis — earnings call transcript, deep dives and multiple outlets summarized the print (Seeking Alpha, Zacks, MarketBeat), increasing information flow and short‑term churn but not necessarily changing fundamentals.

Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets the same day — Citigroup cut its target to $345, JPMorgan to $340 and Leerink to $360 (ratings mostly remain Buy/Overweight). Those downward target revisions, despite positive ratings, likely prompted profit‑taking and pressured the stock.

Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds — shares are trading below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and the stock carries a high NTM P/E (~72), which can amplify downside when targets are trimmed or investors rotate out after a strong run.

Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data in the feed is inconsistent/zero and unlikely to explain today's move — no clear evidence of a short squeeze or covering driving price action.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Insulet by 41.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

