Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $11.29. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $11.1850, with a volume of 3,044,540 shares.

The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 4.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

