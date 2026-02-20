Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $286.35 and last traded at $281.9540, with a volume of 148282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.38.

The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Enpro this week:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enpro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Enpro by 98.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its 200 day moving average is $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

