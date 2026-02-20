Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.9450, with a volume of 151948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $150,801.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,611. This trade represents a 210.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $5,130,283.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 269,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,485.64. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Q4 EPS beat helped limit the selloff: Goosehead reported $0.64 GAAP EPS, above consensus, and revenue grew year‑over‑year — management also set a 2026 target of 10%–19% organic revenue growth and said it will accelerate AI/tech investments, which supports longer‑term growth thesis.

Earnings call highlights emphasize tech‑driven expansion and distribution initiatives that could expand margins over time if execution matches targets.

Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and detailed commentary are available for investors who want to parse management's cadence and guidance assumptions.

Reported short‑interest data for mid‑February appears inconsistent/zeroed out (likely reporting artifact), so short‑interest-driven pressure is unclear from this release. (Data showed 0 shares / NaN change.)

Revenue missed published consensus (~$78.2M reported vs. ~$99.7M consensus noted in some summaries), which likely triggered near‑term selling despite the EPS beat; investors penalized the top‑line miss.

Several analysts trimmed price targets after the print, including Truist lowering its PT to $58 and moving to a "hold," which can pressure sentiment and selling momentum. Other firms trimmed targets but kept outperform views — creating mixed but overall cautious analyst tone.

Market commentary (AAII piece) highlights the share decline and investor concerns; that narrative can amplify selling in the short term.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 85.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after buying an additional 164,693 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.62%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

