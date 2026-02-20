Russell Proutt Buys 100,000 Shares of The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Russell Proutt bought 100,000 shares of The GPT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.10 per share, with a total value of A$510,000.00.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The GPT Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 215.0%. The GPT Group’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

