Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,852,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,883,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 143,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

