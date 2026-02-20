Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Daiwa Securities Group Analyst Says

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. CICC Research increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.69.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,023.10 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,055.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $913.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets.

