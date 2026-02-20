Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Daiwa Securities Group Analyst Says

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.
LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. CICC Research increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.69.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑term VIVID‑2 data show Omvoh (mirikizumab) delivered durable, steroid‑free remission through three years in Crohn’s disease with very low surgery and hospitalization rates, bolstering Omvoh’s positioning in IBD and its multi‑year commercial potential. Patients with Crohn’s disease maintained steroid-free remission for three years with Lilly’s Omvoh (mirikizumab-mrkz)
- Positive Sentiment: Phase 3b data show Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) combined with Taltz (ixekizumab) delivered superior efficacy in a first‑of‑its‑kind trial, supporting cross‑franchise use (psoriasis + obesity) and potential expansion of indications. Lilly chalks up another trial win for Zepbound-Taltz combo in bid to break down psoriasis, obesity ‘silos’
- Positive Sentiment: CSL signed a licensing deal with Lilly for clazakizumab worth up to $100M upfront/near‑term consideration, providing near‑term non‑dilutive revenue and validation of Lilly’s immunology assets. Eli Lilly Enters $100 Million Licensing Agreement with CSL Limited for Clazakizumab
- Positive Sentiment: Daiwa raised its price target on LLY to $1,250 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing analyst optimism and providing support for further upside from current levels. Daiwa Securities adjusts price target on Eli Lilly to $1,250
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Medicare expansion/easing around GLP‑1 coverage is reducing pricing uncertainty for weight‑loss drugs, which could support higher volume and monetization for Lilly’s GLP‑1 portfolio. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Gains as Medicare Expansion of GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Eases Pricing Concerns
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly launched a Phase 2 trial for brenipatide in opioid use disorder (RENEW‑Op‑1), expanding the pipeline into addiction medicine — a longer‑term, higher‑uncertainty opportunity. Eli Lilly Pushes Into Opioid Use Disorder With New Brenipatide Phase 2 Trial
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses note Lilly’s next‑gen obesity pipeline (oral orforglipron, retatrutide) must fend off intensifying competition — a reminder growth may require ongoing R&D and price/mix management. Can LLY’s Next‑Gen Obesity Pipeline Sustain Growth Amid Competition?
- Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions (e.g., Jim Cramer) and a Team USA ambassador tie‑in raise visibility but have limited direct financial impact. Jim Cramer Discusses Eli Lilly (LLY) & Weight Loss Drugs
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst piece warns Lilly’s GLP‑1 leadership faces hidden risks — competition, pricing pressure and eventual market maturation — highlighting why current lofty multiples could be vulnerable if growth normalizes. Warning: This Skyrocketing Stock Has a Hidden Risk
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
