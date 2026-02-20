Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $629.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.