Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 10,250 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $114,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Define Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa agreed to buy Argentina payment platforms Prisma Medios de Pago and Newpay from Advent International, accelerating local scale and product capability in a large Latin American market; transaction expected to close this quarter. Visa to Acquire Prisma Medios de Pago and Newpay in Argentina
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding crypto/stablecoin payout rails via a partnership that lets Wirex use Visa Direct for stablecoin-funded push-to-card payouts — a move that can grow transaction volume and open new BaaS revenue streams. Visa Helps Wirex Provide Stablecoin Payments for BaaS Clients
- Positive Sentiment: Visa struck a strategic partnership with Banqup to integrate e-invoicing and e-payments in Europe, supporting commercial solution adoption and potential revenue growth from SMB and B2B flows. Banqup and Visa enter strategic partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment shows pockets of optimism — Freedom Capital upgraded Visa to “strong-buy” and Zacks profiles Visa as a top-ranked growth stock, which can support demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Zacks / Freedom Capital coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights Visa among financial-transaction peers that benefit from cross-border and e-commerce growth, but also face rising technology and expense pressures — a mixed backdrop for margins. 5 Financial Transaction Stocks to Watch
- Neutral Sentiment: A number of fintech and payments startups (including those founded by Visa/AmEx alumni) and third-party service expansions (e.g., RemoFirst’s RemoVisa) underscore broader ecosystem innovation but are not direct drivers of Visa Inc.’s near-term revenue. RemoFirst expands RemoVisa service
- Negative Sentiment: Shares are trading below key technical levels (50- and 200-day moving averages) on lighter-than-average volume, which can amplify short-term weakness and make the stock more sensitive to profit-taking. (Market technicals and volume cited in trading data.)
- Negative Sentiment: Sector headwinds — rising tech and processing costs and competition (e.g., new UK card initiatives) — could pressure margins over time despite revenue growth, a risk noted in industry coverage. Olympics boost spending in Italy; UK banks push Visa, Mastercard rival
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
