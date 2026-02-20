Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes $5.16 Million Position in SAP SE $SAP

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SAP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 22.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

SAP stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $189.22 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of SAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

