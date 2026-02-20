Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys 7,110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average of $228.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.