New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,265,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,550,481 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of NVIDIA worth $5,087,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

