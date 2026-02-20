Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from Citizens Jmp

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 4.4%

PBI stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 133.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 outlook and certain quarter forecasts — the firm lifted its FY2026 EPS to $1.40 (from $1.38) and raised Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 EPS views (to $0.47 and $0.50 respectively). That upward revision to full‑year and year‑end estimates supports the earnings story and could be seen as a catalyst for the stock.

Citizens JMP reaffirmed a "market outperform" view and a $13 price target, giving upside versus current levels and backing investor confidence. Read More.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 (annualized yield ~3.2%), ex‑dividend Feb. 27 — provides income support and can attract yield‑sensitive investors.

Bank of America initiated coverage of PBI (details in the initiating note may influence sentiment depending on recommended rating and model assumptions). Read More.

Q4 results were mixed: EPS beat estimates (showing improved profitability), but revenue slightly missed consensus — management provided FY2026 guidance. That combination explains volatility as investors weigh margin progress versus top‑line softness. Read More.

Pitney Bowes named Steve Fischer president of Pitney Bowes Bank — a leadership move aimed at strengthening financial services execution but with largely longer‑term implications. Read More.

Pitney Bowes named Steve Fischer president of Pitney Bowes Bank — a leadership move aimed at strengthening financial services execution but with largely longer‑term implications. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed several near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts (multiple Q2/Q3 2026 and Q1–Q3 2027 cuts by a few cents each). Those downgrades to specific quarters introduce short‑term growth concerns and likely pressured sentiment despite the raised full‑year view.

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

