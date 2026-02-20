Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Stake Lifted by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,998,000 after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,325,000 after purchasing an additional 540,755 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Entegris by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,065,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,206,000 after purchasing an additional 329,306 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,055,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,459,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,031,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,454,000 after buying an additional 720,467 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,160. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $7,804,552.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 306,422 shares in the company, valued at $36,651,135.42. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 161,132 shares of company stock worth $17,097,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

