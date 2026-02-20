Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells $466,799.52 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.12, for a total value of $466,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,508.32. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Patrick John Jermain sold 3,587 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $732,070.83.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $987,612.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $196.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $211.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Plexus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plexus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Plexus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 28.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

