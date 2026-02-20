Marc Stefanski Sells 36,844 Shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Stefanski sold 36,844 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $557,081.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,594.64. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.97 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%. Analysts predict that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFSL

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.