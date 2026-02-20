Jeremy Hofmann Sells 7,786 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,906.51. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $244,890.36.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

