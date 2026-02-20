LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $10.00 price target on the stock. LuxExperience B.V. shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 341,579 shares.

Get LuxExperience B.V. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUXE. Zacks Research cut shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUXE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUXE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LuxExperience B.V. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,001,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 143,381 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,602,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $833.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $670.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.63 million. LuxExperience B.V. had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 44.51%.

About LuxExperience B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LuxExperience B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxExperience B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.