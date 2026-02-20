Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,666,732,000 after buying an additional 246,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $420.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $357.67 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

