Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Cigna Group $CI

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 201.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.63.

CI stock opened at $285.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

