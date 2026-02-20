Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FCX. HSBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $9,888,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,356,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,975,679.35. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 573,486 shares of company stock valued at $35,791,937 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,431,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950,557 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,973,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,014,434,000 after buying an additional 9,924,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,353,852 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,897,202,000 after buying an additional 8,891,743 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $761,623,000 after buying an additional 8,292,873 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,211,579 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $721,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

