BTIG Research Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $175.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s current price.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:GWRE opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average is $206.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $551,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,528.08. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $362,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,890. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,044. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Key Guidewire Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sompo Group signed a long-term agreement to adopt Guidewire Cloud, a meaningful enterprise customer win that expands Guidewire’s global footprint and recurring cloud revenue visibility. Sompo Group and Guidewire Enter Long-Term Agreement

Sompo Group signed a long-term agreement to adopt Guidewire Cloud, a meaningful enterprise customer win that expands Guidewire’s global footprint and recurring cloud revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Guidewire released the London Market Tech Barometer showing brokers favor digitally advanced insurers — evidence that demand for Guidewire’s digital/cloud capabilities remains strong in key commercial insurance markets. London Market Tech Barometer

Guidewire released the London Market Tech Barometer showing brokers favor digitally advanced insurers — evidence that demand for Guidewire’s digital/cloud capabilities remains strong in key commercial insurance markets. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity—large call buying (1,297 calls, ~1,563% above average)—suggests some traders are positioned for upside into near-term news or catalysts. (Trade alert reported in market feeds.)

Unusual options activity—large call buying (1,297 calls, ~1,563% above average)—suggests some traders are positioned for upside into near-term news or catalysts. (Trade alert reported in market feeds.) Positive Sentiment: Guidewire has a $500M share repurchase authorization (announced earlier), which supports buy-side demand and signals management confidence in long-term value. (Referenced in recent MarketBeat coverage.)

Guidewire has a $500M share repurchase authorization (announced earlier), which supports buy-side demand and signals management confidence in long-term value. (Referenced in recent MarketBeat coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q2 FY2026 earnings release for March 5 (audio webcast), creating a near-term catalyst that can swing sentiment depending on guidance and execution. Earnings Release Announcement

The company scheduled its Q2 FY2026 earnings release for March 5 (audio webcast), creating a near-term catalyst that can swing sentiment depending on guidance and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and explainers (e.g., “Does Sompo’s New Cloud Deal Sharpen Guidewire’s Edge?”) are helping investors parse the Sompo deal’s strategic value versus valuation — useful context but not an immediate price driver. Does Sompo’s New Cloud Deal Sharpen Guidewire’s Edge?

Market commentary and explainers (e.g., “Does Sompo’s New Cloud Deal Sharpen Guidewire’s Edge?”) are helping investors parse the Sompo deal’s strategic value versus valuation — useful context but not an immediate price driver. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $225 to $175 (still a “buy”), signaling some analyst concern on near-term valuation and adding downward pressure. BTIG Research Price Target Cut

BTIG cut its price target from $225 to $175 (still a “buy”), signaling some analyst concern on near-term valuation and adding downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares (and has been selling periodically), which can weigh on sentiment even if sales are small relative to total holdings. SEC filing available for review. SEC Form 4 – Insider Sale

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.