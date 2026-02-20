PVH Corp. $PVH Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of PVH worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 1,284.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 183.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 128.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 54.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.