Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI):

2/10/2026 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

2/8/2026 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$183.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$285.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$275.00 to C$165.00.

2/2/2026 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$300.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

