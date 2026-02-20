1stdibs.com (DIBS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect 1stdibs.com to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
1stdibs.com Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of 1stdibs.com stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. 1stdibs.com has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 27,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $161,313.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 266,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,634.60. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 595,071 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $3,028,911.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,917,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,039.37. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,863. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 1stdibs.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on 1stdibs.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.
1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.
Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.
