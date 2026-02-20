Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2026 – American Express was given a new $393.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc.

2/4/2026 – American Express had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $420.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – American Express had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $328.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – American Express was given a new $395.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2026 – American Express had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – American Express was given a new $328.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/12/2026 – American Express was given a new $385.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2026 – American Express had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $328.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – American Express had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/8/2026 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – American Express was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc.

1/6/2026 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $367.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/22/2025 – American Express had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $395.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

