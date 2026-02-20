Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $24.5570 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4%
RXRX stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.
Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals
In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,429,863 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.60. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Najat Khan sold 124,403 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $548,617.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 611,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,105.35. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 819,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.
Read Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Recursion Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest (Cathie Wood) purchased shares of Recursion, a visible institutional buy that can support demand and sentiment for RXRX. Cathie Wood ARK ETF Buys Recursion Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts/coverage pieces note recent modest outperformance in a session, highlighting short-term strength but not new fundamental changes. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Neutral Sentiment: Recursion announced its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and will host its earnings/webcast on Feb. 25 — a near‑term event that could drive volatility depending on guidance and cash‑flow updates. Recursion to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Business Updates and Financial Results on February 25
- Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA disclosed it sold its entire stake in Recursion, a high‑profile investor exit that put downward pressure on the stock when announced. Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock falls after NVIDIA sells entire stake
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage reports that several large/backing investors are exiting as the company shifts deeper into its REC‑102 clinical program, which investors may view as strategic risk or near‑term dilution/cost risk. Major Backers Exit As Recursion Deepens Commitment To REC-102 Pipeline
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Ben R. Taylor sold ~13,426 shares on Feb. 18 (small percentage of his holdings). While not large relative to total shares outstanding, insider sales can be perceived negatively by some traders. SEC Form 4 — Ben R. Taylor
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.
At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.