Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $24.5570 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4%

RXRX stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,429,863 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.60. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Najat Khan sold 124,403 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $548,617.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 611,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,105.35. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 819,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 208,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

