Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Upwork (UPWK)

2/10/2026 – Upwork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Upwork had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Upwork was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

2/10/2026 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Upwork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2026 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Upwork had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – Upwork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Upwork had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 26,292 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $362,829.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 298,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,726.80. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 15,649 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $211,417.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 345 shares in the company, valued at $4,660.95. This trade represents a 97.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 585,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,236. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

