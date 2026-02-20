Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $1.2341 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.1%

GTLS opened at $207.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.74. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $208.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

