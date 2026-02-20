ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $146,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,490.55. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,622 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $133,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,673.60. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,322 shares of company stock worth $354,816 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

