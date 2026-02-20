4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect 4D Molecular Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,726,000 after buying an additional 2,882,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 1,785,106 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,653,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 605.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,235,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 1,060,156 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,096,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D’s pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

