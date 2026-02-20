Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,353 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Cousins Properties worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cousins Properties by 64.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,743 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 185,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.19 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

