Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viking were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Viking by 20.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Viking by 12.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viking by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Viking from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

