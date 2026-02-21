Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,223.28 and traded as high as GBX 1,422. Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,420, with a volume of 1,143,535 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Babcock International Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,338 to GBX 1,554 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,670 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,574.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. The company has a market cap of £7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,372.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,223.28.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

