Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 175.69 and traded as high as GBX 178. Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 175.37, with a volume of 1,531,783 shares traded.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marshalls

Marshalls Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, with a total value of £470,600. Also, insider Simon Bourne acquired 40,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 172 per share, for a total transaction of £68,800. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.