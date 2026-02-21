Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.00 and traded as high as C$5.15. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 29,602 shares changing hands.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.59.

About Bonterra Energy



Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

Read More

