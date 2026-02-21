Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.28 and traded as high as C$18.35. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.44, with a volume of 40,923 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.33.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.01 million for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

