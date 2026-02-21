EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.64 and traded as high as GBX 15.54. EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 15.06, with a volume of 4,102,112 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 21.75.

The company has a market cap of £279.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

